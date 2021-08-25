Herschel Walker formally announces candidacy for US Senate

Herschel Walker formally announced his candidacy for a U.S. Senate on Wednesday morning.

The announcement came the day following his submission of his statement of candidacy on Tuesday.

Walker's campaign issued an official statement on Wednesday morning and a video later that afternoon:

"Our country is at a crossroads, and I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore. America is the greatest country in the world, but too many politicians in Washington are afraid to say that. Where else could a poor kid from a small town in Georgia become valedictorian of his high school, earn the Heisman Trophy, play professional football, represent the United States in the Olympics, and become CEO of multiple companies? I have lived the American Dream, but I am concerned it is slipping away for many people.



"In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody."

Walker's Federal Election Commission paperwork shows he registered with an Atlanta address and listed Team Herschel, Inc. as his Principal Campaign Committee for the 2022 election.

Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered to vote in Georgia last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Warnock next year.

Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner while playing football at the University of Georgia. He is likely to run for the seat held by Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.