Heroin-influenced driver stopped at 100 mph before school zone

The Brief Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop Reese Neelly, who was driving over 100 mph toward a school zone while high on heroin. Neelly was observed injecting heroin at a known drug house under surveillance before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Neelly faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, drug use, and possession, and is currently held in Fayette County Jail.



Fayette County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver allegedly high on heroin who reached speeds over 100 miles an hour and was heading toward a school zone while traveling the wrong way on State Road 54, authorities said.

Reese Neelly arrested

What we know:

Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies had a known drug house under surveillance when they saw Reese Neelly, 40, of Peachtree City pull up and apparently inject heroin.

When officers approached, Neelly drove off, prompting a chase with Fayette deputies and the Fayetteville Police Department.

The pursuit reached more than 100 miles an hour in the rain and was approaching Mundy’s Mill High School in Clayton County when deputies forced Neelly’s car to stop.

Body camera video shows Neelly driving into oncoming traffic before deputies performed the PIT maneuver.

High-speed chase in Fayette County

What they're saying:

"This is a place where we know there's activity. We've made cases before, it's why it's under surveillance," Babb said. "Pulls in, gives all the indication that drug activity's taking place. Officers approach, unfortunately a pursuit begins."

Heroin possession charge

What's next:

Neelly was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude along with 13 other counts, including drug use and possession. He remains in the Fayette County Jail.