Heroin-influenced driver stopped at 100 mph before school zone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayette County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver allegedly high on heroin who reached speeds over 100 miles an hour and was heading toward a school zone while traveling the wrong way on State Road 54, authorities said.
Reese Neelly arrested
What we know:
Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies had a known drug house under surveillance when they saw Reese Neelly, 40, of Peachtree City pull up and apparently inject heroin.
When officers approached, Neelly drove off, prompting a chase with Fayette deputies and the Fayetteville Police Department.
The pursuit reached more than 100 miles an hour in the rain and was approaching Mundy’s Mill High School in Clayton County when deputies forced Neelly’s car to stop.
Body camera video shows Neelly driving into oncoming traffic before deputies performed the PIT maneuver.
High-speed chase in Fayette County
What they're saying:
"This is a place where we know there's activity. We've made cases before, it's why it's under surveillance," Babb said. "Pulls in, gives all the indication that drug activity's taking place. Officers approach, unfortunately a pursuit begins."
Heroin possession charge
What's next:
Neelly was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude along with 13 other counts, including drug use and possession. He remains in the Fayette County Jail.
The Source: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office provided the details and video for this article.