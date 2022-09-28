Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Here's how to watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Hurricane Ian
FOX 5 DC

Here's how you can watch live coverage of Tropical Storm Ian (formerly Hurricane Ian) from our partners: LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather - and our sister stations WTVT - FOX 13 Tampa Bay and WOFL - FOX 35 Orlando. 

Watch LIVE Coverage: Tracking Ian

LiveNOW From FOX

FOX Weather

FOX 13 Tampa Bay

FOX 35 Orlando