Here’s how Fulton County’s new coronavirus hotline works

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County’s coronavirus cases far outnumber the other counties across the state.

That’s why county leaders are working past normal business hours to stifle COVID-19’s hold on the area.

Representatives say a private meeting about the disease Friday night went more than an hour late.

Fulton County coronavirus hotline

Fulton County launches a COVID-19 hotline

Just this week, the Fulton County Board of Health launched its COVID-19 hotline.

For those living in the county, they can call 404-613-8150 to speak to a representative about screenings at the county’s test site and get test results.

That number will also provide the option to speak to a nurse for those feeling sick and think they may have been exposed to the virus.

Right now, test collection is available to those living in Fulton County who:

  • Are or care for adults 60 years or older
  • Healthcare workers
  • Care for people with weakened immune systems
  • Live or work in large congregations of people
  • Have serious or chronic medical conditions

That hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the hopes of quickly addressing and stiff-arming more cases.

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

