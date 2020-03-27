Here’s how Fulton County’s new coronavirus hotline works
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County’s coronavirus cases far outnumber the other counties across the state.
That’s why county leaders are working past normal business hours to stifle COVID-19’s hold on the area.
Representatives say a private meeting about the disease Friday night went more than an hour late.
Just this week, the Fulton County Board of Health launched its COVID-19 hotline.
For those living in the county, they can call 404-613-8150 to speak to a representative about screenings at the county’s test site and get test results.
That number will also provide the option to speak to a nurse for those feeling sick and think they may have been exposed to the virus.
Right now, test collection is available to those living in Fulton County who:
- Are or care for adults 60 years or older
- Healthcare workers
- Care for people with weakened immune systems
- Live or work in large congregations of people
- Have serious or chronic medical conditions
That hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the hopes of quickly addressing and stiff-arming more cases.
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
