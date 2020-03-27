Here’s how Fulton County’s new coronavirus hotline works

Fulton County’s coronavirus cases far outnumber the other counties across the state.

That’s why county leaders are working past normal business hours to stifle COVID-19’s hold on the area.

Representatives say a private meeting about the disease Friday night went more than an hour late.

Just this week, the Fulton County Board of Health launched its COVID-19 hotline.

For those living in the county, they can call 404-613-8150 to speak to a representative about screenings at the county’s test site and get test results.

That number will also provide the option to speak to a nurse for those feeling sick and think they may have been exposed to the virus.

Right now, test collection is available to those living in Fulton County who:

Are or care for adults 60 years or older

Healthcare workers

Care for people with weakened immune systems

Live or work in large congregations of people

Have serious or chronic medical conditions

That hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the hopes of quickly addressing and stiff-arming more cases.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

