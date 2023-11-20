Atlanta group to protest closure of popular Midtown restaurant Henry's

article

An Atlanta social club will stage a rally Monday afternoon in protest of a popular Midtown restaurant and bar that's being forced to close after more than a decade.

Henry's Midtown Tavern on 10th Street announced last week that it will be closing its doors for good because it was unable to come to an agreement with its landlord that would allow it to continue.

In a social media post, owner Maureen Kalmanson thanked its patrons.

"I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10 plus years. Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you. I hope to continue to share good times with you at our sister restaurant, Campagnolo or wherever we meet."

She also thanked the individuals who worked in the dining room, behind the bars and in the kitchen at Henry's.

The establishment is scheduled to close Nov. 30.

In response, The Atlanta Socializers Club, a group that says it has more than 3,500 members, says they will gather at the restaurant at 5 p.m. Monday to voice their frustration over what they say is "yet another LGBTQ+ space in Midtown Atlanta" closing.

"Henry’s has been a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community for over 10 years," the group said in a statement announcing the rally. "The need for these spaces is greater than ever as the community faces growing threats to equality and as traditional places where they’ve gathered in Atlanta have been closing."

The group is asking supporters to join its Rally in Red by showing up at the restaurant wearing red or pride colors.