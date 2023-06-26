Detectives searching for woman wanted for thefts at Henry County yoga studio

article

Henry County police are searching for a woman who they say got a little too flexible with other people's credit cards at a local yoga studio,

Officials with the Henry Police Department shared two surveillance photos of a woman accused of theft.

Police say while other students were working on their downward dog, the woman pictured was more focused on stretching her hands into her victim's purses.

According to investigators, the woman stole multiple wallets and credit cards belonging to the students.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call detectives at (770) 288-8494, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to (770) 220-7009.