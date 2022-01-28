Henry County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

article

A teacher at Hampton High School was arrested on sexual assault and other charges, the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Investigators said 26-year-old Austin Smallwood was taken into custody on January 27 on unrelated drug charges. He was later charged with felony sexual assault and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

The alleged incident possibly happened in December 2021 at the high school were Smallwood taught, the sheriff's office said.

Smallwood was placed on administrative leave and school officials later turned the case over to law enforcement.

Authorities said other details are limited due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

"In order to maintain the integrity of this fluid investigation and to ensure the information being provided is accurate, we are limited to the number of specifics that can be released," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement.

Smallwood is being held in the Henry County Jail. His first court appearance is set for January 29.

