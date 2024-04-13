Mysterious death in Stockbridge under investigation

article

Henry County officials are investigating a mysterious death in Stockbridge.

Police were called to the area of Peacock Trail at around 12:45 p.m. where a person was found dead.

Investigators have not revealed any identifying information on the victim.

They told FOX 5 they are currently looking into the cause of death and would not rule out anything, including the possibility of self harm.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.