Henry County Schools respond after mock 'funeral' pep rally draws outrage

The Brief Henry County Schools issued a video message emphasizing safety and sportsmanship after a viral Stockbridge High pep rally featured a mock "funeral" for rival Dutchtown High. The skit, which included a casket, sparked backlash from parents and community leaders, with some calling it "tone deaf and reckless" amid ongoing youth violence concerns. Critics say the viral video may have fueled multiple fights at the schools’ football game, while others claim similar pep rally traditions have occurred for decades.



Henry County school officials are emphasizing safety and community in the wake of a recent incident at a local high school.

What they're saying:

In a video message posted to the school district's YouTube channel on Aug. 18, the district reminded the community that high school football games and related activities — such as pep rallies — are meant to provide enriching experiences that extend beyond the classroom, promoting health, fitness, life skills, and school spirit.

"Our goal is to create a safe and positive environment for all students, staff, and community members to share in camaraderie and competition," said Supt. Dr. John Pace, adding that safety and security remain the district’s "top priority."

Dr. Pace also said it remains in ongoing discussions with school leaders and the Henry County Police Department to review safety protocols, procedures, and any adjustments needed to ensure all learning environments — including athletic events — remain supportive and secure. The school district also thanked families for their continued partnership and promised a year focused on learning, growing, and celebrating success across all Henry County Schools.

What we know:

The district did not say in its video which pep rally it was referring to, but the video was sent to FOX 5 Atlanta when we asked about a recent pep rally held at Stockbridge High School that featured a casket and a "funeral service" for its rival, Dutchtown High School.

Videos of the pep rally have gone viral on social media, including TikTok and Instagram. While the event appeared popular with students, many parents and community members voiced concern.

Local perspective:

One of those concerned individuals was Elton Alexander, a councilman for the City of Stockbridge. In a Facebook post, Alexander said they were "asking for trouble" and that whoever authorized the pep rally is "part of the problem and needs to be held accountable." He added that bringing a casket into a school environment with young people dying from "senseless violence" is "tone deaf and reckless."

While the majority of comments appeared to support the councilman’s position, others noted that Stockbridge and other schools around the country have staged similar pep rally skits for years. Several commenters said they participated in comparable "funeral" stunts decades ago.

"Administration has some explaining to do. This was distasteful. There are other ways that a pep rally could have gone without these antics," another commenter remarked.

"Then y'all wondering why they killing each other," one person wrote.

"I see your concern but this has been going on for decades... In fact I remember Rickey Smiley leading the funeral procession and it was hilarious... Great memories," one reply stated.

"We did this when I was in school almost 30 years ago. Nothing new," another poster wrote.

Others blamed the viral video for multiple fights that reportedly broke out at the football game between the two schools last Saturday night, saying it attracted people who were not students at either school.

"It went viral on social media and attracted kids from outside of Henry County... The adults in control should’ve not put our kids in this predicament… it lacked the proper preparation and as a result put lives at risk, literally," one commenter wrote.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the school district for information regarding the reported fights but has not yet received a response.