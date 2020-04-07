Henry County Schools engage students through fine arts amid outbreak

Georgia schools closed abruptly amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many students, now learning from home, miss the daily interaction with classmates.

The Henry County School District has come up with some fun and creative ways to keep its students and families socially engaged.

"The Art of Hope Digital Exhibition", is a platform for students to take their insecurities about the current state of affairs and turn them into aspirations of hope. Students are encouraged to express their hope for Henry County schools and the community through various artforms. Their work is shared via social media.

Ola High School's Sofia Bobo produced a video featuring classmates and friends whose school year was upended by COVID-19.

Bobo told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, “I wanted people to know, it's not just them missing their friends, missing school. When I heard about this project, I was extremely excited. I was excited because I wanted to express my feelings and emotions for how I was coping with the stress, and I wanted everybody to know that there is hope at the end of this tunnel.

Courtney Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Early Learning and Innovative Practice for Henry County Schools, says it's a great opportunity for students, school staff and families to connect as a community and unite around something we are all experiencing.

"Although we can't connect virtually, we can connect physically, so we want to take advantage of this time and take advantage of the tools we have available to connect in fun and engaging ways with our students", said Jones.

The school district also launched the "Henry Moves Campaign", another social media project, encouraging students to submit photos and videos of their families engaged in healthy activity. Sofia hopes her video inspires others during these challenging times.

" I want people to know, and I want people to see the inspiration, that everything will turn out in the end."\

