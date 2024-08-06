Henry County school board unanimously confirms new superintendent, Dr. John Pace III

article

Dr. John Pace III was unanimously approved by the Henry County Board of Education as the county’s new school superintendent on Tuesday.

The decision came during a special board meeting following the mandated 14-day waiting period.

"I am humbled and grateful to be selected as the Superintendent of Henry County Schools," Dr. Pace expressed, "I thank the Board of Education for this opportunity and look forward to providing servant leadership as we work together ‘In Pursuit of Exceptional’ for all students."

Dr. Pace will assume his new role on Sept. 3, after an extensive search process that began in February. During a meeting on July 22, the board unanimously named Dr. Pace as the sole finalist for the position.

"I thank our community for its incredible partnership with our board throughout the search for the next Superintendent of Henry County Schools. The board is so grateful to be a part of a community with a shared conviction around doing what is best for our students. Our community members expressed what they wanted in a superintendent, and I am pleased to say Dr. Pace checks all the boxes. I truly believe he is the right choice for this district, and I am honored and excited to support him as our next Superintendent," said board chair Sophe Pope.

"As a member of Georgia's reigning Governance Team of the Year, I am honored to welcome Dr. John Pace III to Henry County Schools. He comes with a wealth of experience to lead this district, and it has been an honor to serve with this board through the search process. His appointment represents an exciting new chapter in our continued ‘Pursuit of Exceptional’ for each and every one of our students and employees," board vice chair Annette Edwards added.

Dr. Pace holds a doctorate in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William and Mary, a Master of Science degree in music education from Florida International University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music/business finance from the University of Miami. His extensive background in educational leadership was developed at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he has spent his 25-year career. Miami-Dade is the third-largest school district in the U.S. and has been A-rated for five consecutive years.

Dr. John Pace III (Henry County School District)

Dr. Pace’s previous roles include Chief Operating Officer of School Operations (2021-2022), Region Superintendent of the Central Region Office (2017-2021), and Administrative Director of the Education Transformation Office in the Division of Academic Support (2015-2017). His district-level roles were preceded by a decade in school leadership, including principal of Myrtle Grove K-8 Center (2011-2015) and assistant principal of Norland Elementary School (2007-2011). He also taught as a music instructor, jazz band director, and co-concert and marching band director for Miami Norland Senior High School.

"The Board of Education welcomes Dr. Pace to Henry County Schools," stated board member Dr. Pam Nutt. "We eagerly anticipate his contributions to our mission and vision of ensuring a high-quality, world-class education for every student and empowering all students with exceptional opportunities and access that lead to success in a global society."

"It was an honor getting to know Dr. Pace during the superintendent search process. I’m excited to welcome him to Henry County Schools and to our district’s leadership team. I am confident his more than 25 years of experience will be of great value to our students, teachers, staff, and the entire Henry County community," said board member Holly Cobb.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to be a part of a comprehensive process to select the next Superintendent of Henry County Schools. Dr. Pace is a teacher’s teacher. He brings a plethora of knowledge and experience that will propel this district forward, and I am honored to support him as the next Superintendent of Henry County Schools," said board member Makenzie McDaniel.

Henry County Schools is the eighth-largest school district in Georgia, consisting of 53 schools. Over the past two decades, the community has grown from 113,000 to over 244,000 residents.