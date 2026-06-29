Henry County police arrest suspect after domestic call

The Brief Henry County police have shut down part of East Atlanta Road due to an active law enforcement operation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Authorities have not released details about the incident.



A heavy law enforcement presence, including a SWAT response, prompted the closure of part of East Atlanta Road in Henry County on Monday.

What we know:

The Henry County Police Department said on Facebook at around 10:30 a.m. that East Atlanta Road, north of Thurman Road, was closed because of an active law enforcement situation.

SKYFox flew over the scene at 1 p.m. and observed multiple police officers in the area.

Shortly after, the Henry County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that they responded to a domestic incident just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Great Oaks Branch in Stockbridge.

Upon arrival, police reportedly learned that an occupant was possibly armed and refused to come out of the home.

They have since surrounded the home and secured the area. Around 2 p.m., FOX 5 learned the involved suspect has surrendered to police.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers remain on scene.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Henry County law enforcement on the scene of a situation near East Atlanta Road on June 28, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.