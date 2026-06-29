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Henry County police arrest suspect after domestic call

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Henry County
Updated June 29, 2026 2:04 PM EDT Published June 29, 2026 1:04 PM EDT
SWAT standoff shuts down East Atlanta Road
SWAT standoff shuts down East Atlanta Road

SWAT standoff shuts down East Atlanta Road

The Henry County Police Department issued an emergency traffic alert after officially closing down a major section of East Atlanta Road, just north of Thurman Road. A specialized SWAT team has completely surrounded a home along Great Oaks Branch, where a barricaded suspect is actively refusing to comply with law enforcement commands to surrender.

The Brief

    • Henry County police have shut down part of East Atlanta Road due to an active law enforcement operation.
    • Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
    • Authorities have not released details about the incident.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A heavy law enforcement presence, including a SWAT response, prompted the closure of part of East Atlanta Road in Henry County on Monday.

What we know:

The Henry County Police Department said on Facebook at around 10:30 a.m. that East Atlanta Road, north of Thurman Road, was closed because of an active law enforcement situation.

SKYFox flew over the scene at 1 p.m. and observed multiple police officers in the area.

Shortly after, the Henry County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that they responded to a domestic incident just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Great Oaks Branch in Stockbridge.

Upon arrival, police reportedly learned that an occupant was possibly armed and refused to come out of the home.

They have since surrounded the home and secured the area. Around 2 p.m., FOX 5 learned the involved suspect has surrendered to police. 

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers remain on scene.

Image 1 of 6

Henry County law enforcement on the scene of a situation near East Atlanta Road on June 28, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a post on social media and information gathered by SKYFox. 

Henry CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews