Man shot at Henry County motel, detectives investigating

Multiple officers responded to the scene of a shooting at a Henry County motel early Monday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before midnight at the Quality Inn & Suites on the 900 block of Highway 155 South in McDonough.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators cordoned off a large portion of the parking lot with crime scene tape and placed nearly two dozen evidence markers around the area.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Henry County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.