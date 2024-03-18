Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man shot at Henry County motel, detectives investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:25AM
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police investigation at Henry County motel

Police cordoned off most of the parking lot of a Henry County hotel for an investigation early Monday morning.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple officers responded to the scene of a shooting at a Henry County motel early Monday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before midnight at the Quality Inn & Suites on the 900 block of Highway 155 South in McDonough.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators cordoned off a large portion of the parking lot with crime scene tape and placed nearly two dozen evidence markers around the area.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Henry County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.