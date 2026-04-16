Henry County police seek man in church copper theft
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man was caught on camera stealing copper from an air conditioning unit at a Henry County church earlier this month.
What we know:
The incident occurred on April 4 at Trinity Chapel, located near Highway 42 in McDonough. According to the Henry County Police Department, the suspect also entered a school bus on the property. The same man is believed to be responsible for stealing tools and personal belongings from the neighboring Champions Collision shop.
Although officers arrived at the scene, the man fled into the woods. Investigators say he is known to frequent the area along Highway 42 between Technology Parkway and Jodeco Road.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear exactly what tools were taken from the collision shop or if the suspect is linked to other recent copper thefts in the area.
Police have not released a description of the man, just a photo.
What you can do:
If you have information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect, please reach out to Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Police Department, which provided details on the investigation and the specific locations targeted.