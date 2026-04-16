Henry County police seek man in church copper theft

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The Brief A man is accused of stealing copper from a church air conditioning unit and breaking into a school bus in Henry County earlier this month. Police say the same person likely stole tools and personal items from a nearby collision shop before running into the woods to escape officers. Investigators have not yet released a description of the man or confirmed if he is linked to other copper thefts in the McDonough area.



A man was caught on camera stealing copper from an air conditioning unit at a Henry County church earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident occurred on April 4 at Trinity Chapel, located near Highway 42 in McDonough. According to the Henry County Police Department, the suspect also entered a school bus on the property. The same man is believed to be responsible for stealing tools and personal belongings from the neighboring Champions Collision shop.

Although officers arrived at the scene, the man fled into the woods. Investigators say he is known to frequent the area along Highway 42 between Technology Parkway and Jodeco Road.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what tools were taken from the collision shop or if the suspect is linked to other recent copper thefts in the area.

Police have not released a description of the man, just a photo.

What you can do:

If you have information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect, please reach out to Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.