Henry County police looking for man accused of breaking into cars around McDonough area

Henry County police officers are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a car and stole various items from it at the Sticky Cactus in the McDonough, Ga. area.

Police provided surveillance photos of the unidentified man entering a parked car on Saturday, Sept. 10 at approximately 5:22 p.m.

They say he stole numerous items out of the vehicle and tried to break into other cars also parked at the restaurant.

The man accused was wearing a black hoodie with army fatigue sleeves, blue jeans, a navy green ball cap and navy green tennis shoes.

Police say the man left the parking lot in a silver luxury sedan, turning right onto Hwy 81.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident or can help identify the accused man, police are asking that you contact Detective S. Brown at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text any tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.