Henry County middle school teacher arrested for domestic battery, placed on leave

A Henry County educator has been arrested and placed on leave after being arrested Wednesday evening.

Demarcus Oniel Sellers, Sr., 34, has been charged with domestic battery involving a minor.

"We are limited in what we can share as this matter is still going through legal proceedings," a statement from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Sellers, who is a teacher at Dutchtown Middle School, was arrested by Henry County deputies just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

He has since been placed on administrative leave by Henry County Schools.

"Henry County School and District officials are assisting law enforcement with our investigation as needed and as more information is gathered, it will be shared," the sheriff’s office statement reads.

Deputies said the incident did not take place on a school campus.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are being withheld due to the nature of the charges.

