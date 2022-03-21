Henry County man accused of submitting $2,200 in fraudulent insurance claims

article

Investigators are search for a man who submitted fraudulent insurance claims for $2,200 in payments.

John F. King, Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, said 32-year-old Hampton resident Jacob Place is wanted for two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery.

The alleged claims happened in Henry County.

A Henry County judge issued warrants for Place's arrest on March 14.

"The suspect submitted two personal injury claims to Aflac for a total of $2,200," King said. "Mr. Place subsequently submitted documents in conjunction with his claim to support his injuries. Investigators later discovered that the documents were fraudulent, and the suspect did not sustain the claimed injuries."

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-463-6363.

