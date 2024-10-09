Stranger shoots woman on her way to work in Stockbridge

A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and wounding a woman in Henry County. It happened on Tuesday afternoon along Flippen Drive in Stockbridge.

Takelia Jordan says she was driving to work when she saw a man in the road.

"Every time I tried to drive around him, he was coming in front of my car," Jordan said.

Then she saw something that scared her.

"I’m like ‘Oh my god! He has a gun!’" Jordan said.

Jordan hit the gas. She says the man ran right at her car.

"This man is coming toward my car full speed with a gun. He grabbed my side mirror, put the gun to the side of my driver’s seat window and shot one shot in the car," she said. "The bullet went clean through my breast and hit me in my arm."

Jordan, drove off, wounded. The glass on her car was shattered. She ended up at a nearby shopping plaza.

"I just jumped out of my car and holding my chest, telling people, ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot!’" Jordan recalled. "I was afraid I was going to die."

Takelia Jordan

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital.

"It was very terrifying," she said.

The gunman, identified as Kenneth Jewell, is now behind bars. He is charged with reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

Kenneth Jewell

Jordan, who works as a phlebotomist – a technician who draws blood, never thought she would end up as a gunshot patient.

"I’m lucky to be alive," she admitted.

Jordan says she wants the shooter brought to justice.

Jewell went before a judge on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24.