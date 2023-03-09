Arrest after woman sexually assaulted, murdered, and dumped in creek, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DeKalb County Police investigate after a woman’s body was found in a creek behind a Henderson Mill Road apartment complex on March 2, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a body found in a creek behind a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Joaquin Perez was charged with malice murder and aggravated sodomy.

DeKalb County Police say Perez was arrested Thursday after a week-long investigation.

Police say the body of a woman was found in a creek behind an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road on March 2.

Investigators later determined the woman, whose name has not been released, was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Perez was booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond on Thursday.