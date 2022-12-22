Expand / Collapse search
Small plane flips upside down after emergency landing on Santa Monica beach

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 7:13PM
California
FOX 11

Small plane makes emergency landing on Santa Monica beach

SkyFOX is over the Santa Monica State Beach after a small plane, now upside down, made an emergency landing.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - SkyFOX is over a wild scene in Santa Monica Thursday evening.

A small plane was spotted on Santa Monica State Beach, with the aircraft sitting upside down.

FOX 11 is making calls to see if there were any injuries reported in the emergency landing. SkyFOX did not find anyone inside the plane at the time it was over the scene.

It is unknown what prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing.

b7308477-santa monica small plane

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.