Helicopter makes emergency landing at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating an emergency landing at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Saturday night.

Officials say incident happened Saturday around 9 p.m. at the airport.

According to DeKalb Fire, a helicopter was taking off at the airport when it experienced a "tail strike" and had to quickly make an emergency landing.

Officials say two people were on board at the time and were not hurt.

The FAA will investigate and release their findings on the landing.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved.