Helen’s Capyfriends Cafe serves up 'wild' encounters for guests

The Brief Helen's Capyfriends Cafe offers group encounters with capybaras, which are the world’s largest living rodents and found in the wild in South America. Capybaras are herbivores and are considered very social animals – and they've also become Internet-famous over the past few years! Capyfriends Cafe was created through a partnership between Nacoochee Adventures and North Georgia Wildlife & Safari.



Rodents are generally unwelcome guests inside a café. But when that rodent is a big, friendly capybara — well, that’s a very different story!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited with some of the incredible animals (and humans!) at Capyfriends Cafe in Helen. Created through a partnership between two Good Day Atlanta favorites — Nacoochee Adventures and North Georgia Wildlife & Safari — the destination offers intimate and educational encounters with capybaras. And just in case you haven’t scrolled through Instagram or TikTok lately, capybaras are the world’s largest living rodents, found in the wild in South America. They’re herbivores, they’re very social, and they’re currently social media’s favorite animal!

Capyfriends Cafe offers a few different encounter opportunities for visitors; a 30-minute experience costs $75 per person (in groups of up to 8 people) and a 60-minute experience is $125 per person. In both cases, guests will get to interact with the animals, snap plenty of pictures, and share capybara-friendly snacks. There’s also a VIP Meet the Babies Experience, which includes encounters with other baby animals from North Georgia Wildlife & Safari.

Capyfriends Cafe is located at 7019 S Main Street in Helen — for more information on booking an experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting very well acquainted with the café’s big stars!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning reporting live from Capyfriends Cafe in Helen.



