Heiress Harris, Van Van, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, more headline King Center's BE LOVE DAY 2024

article

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change is hosting its third annual BE LOVE DAY, and the internet's favorite musical nieces are expected to make an appearance.

The King Center will kick things off at 9 a.m. on July 12 with an Interfaith Prayer for Global Peace, inviting all faiths and denominations to pray for world peace in the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden. For those who can't make it, it will also be streamed online.

At 10 a.m., there will be a Children's Puppetry Book Reading in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts. This event will be led by Sedara Burson, the author of Zealous Zora , and puppetry artist Jimmica Collins and her puppet Meeka the Bunny.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: The King Center)

Following the puppet show, there will be a taping of the ReThink Podcast. This episode will be called "The Injustice of War," and will focus on what causes militarism and its devastating outcomes. The conversation will be led by content producer Cameron Friend and Dr. Vonnett L. West. Other guests include Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, and Rev. Jonathan Wilson Hartgrove, the assistant director of Yale's Center for Public Theology and Public Policy.

At noon, there's a free, one-hour virtual session called "Love in Action: Six Practical Ways to Apply Love for Personal, Cultural, and Societal Transformation," that will explore the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how they can be used to improve our lives today. Space is limited, so you have to pre-register here.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: The King Center)

At the same time, The King Center will host a Voter Registration and Education event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., a back-to-school volunteer project, face painting, games, food trucks and a red carpet event for the world premiere of the short film, "The Principle."

Actor, poet and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo in The Cosby Show, will serve as a moderator for an after-film discussion with filmmaker John Viscount, country star Mickey Guyton, and Dr. Bernice A. King.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: The King Center)

After all the festivities, there will be a family-friendly concert with special performances by rapper T.I. and Tiny's 8-year-old daughter Heiress Harris and 5-year-old rapper Van Van, plus a finale by Atlanta's very own Jade Nova. Seating will be limited.