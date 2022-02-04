Heavy rains washout Henry County roadway

article

Henry County officials said the heavy rains over the past few days have washed out a bridge along a rural roadway.

Rabbit Run Road was closed on Friday after Tussahaw Creek washed the bridge out. Signs and barricades have been placed on both sides of the closure between King Mill Road and Coan Drive.

A bridge was washed out following heavy rains in Henry County on Jan 4, 2022. (Henry County Fire Department)

More than two inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in the area. While most flooded waterways quickly receded, leaving behind little to no damage, this bridge was not as lucky.

No word on when the bridge will be replaced.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said the weekend and the first half of the week look relatively dry.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____