Heavy rain, severe storms sweep through North Georgia Saturday

The Brief A Flood Watch is active until 8 p.m. for north Georgia as heavy rain persists. Severe weather risks (Levels 1 and 2) target the metro area between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s for the start of the work week.



A Flood Watch remains in effect through the evening hours across much of north and central Georgia as multiple waves of rain continue to move through the region.

Flood Watch across Georgia

What we know:

Many areas have already picked up around 2 inches of rain, with more expected before conditions improve, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. Additional rounds of rain are likely for the next 8 to 12 hours, keeping the threat of flooding elevated.

Heavy rain and isolated severe storms possible

As the cold front pushes east, rain will become more organized and briefly intensify. A Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe weather is in place for much of Georgia, with a portion of the state under a Level 2 (Slight Risk).

The greatest concern will be late morning through mid-afternoon, when heavy rain and a few strong to severe thunderstorms could impact the metro area. The front is expected to move into Atlanta around midday and clear the city by around 5 p.m., with the strongest storms likely between 1 and 5 p.m.

Local perspective:

While widespread severe weather is not expected, isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours remain possible, especially in areas that have already seen significant rainfall.

Dry and colder weather follows

What's next:

Once the front clears, lingering showers will taper off this evening, and much colder air will settle in overnight. After today, rain chances drop significantly, with dry weather expected for the next several days.

Temperatures will also trend cooler, with highs near 48 degrees Sunday, 49 on Monday, and mid-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.