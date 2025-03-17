Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police presence on Windy Hill Road as search warrant is executed

Published  March 17, 2025 4:57pm EDT
Cobb County
Law enforcement surround a home along Wind Hill Road near Favors Road SW near Marietta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large law enforcement presence was seen along Windy Hill Road on Monday afternoon. 

The officers were focused on a home near the corner of Favors Road SW. 

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a search warrant was being served at the home. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and found law enforcement officers surrounding the home, impacting one lane of westbound traffic. 

What we don't know:

It was not clear why officers were targeting the home. 

Police have not said if anyone was home at the time. 

Why you should care:

The incident occurred near History Makers Church and Osborne High School, well after the 3:30 p.m. dismissal time.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Cobb County Police Department.

