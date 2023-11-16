Heavy police presence in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police and SWAT team members responded to an incident at a home near Bridgewater Branch and Rockmore Lane in Redan on Thursday morning.
FOX 5 Atlanta also observed someone being removed from the home and being placed inside an ambulance.
Residents of the neighborhood have reached out to FOX 5 because of the police activity.
At this time, police have not released any information about what is happening in the neighborhood.
