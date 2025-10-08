Derrick Groves, last of 10 New Orleans jail escapees, arrested in Atlanta

Image 1 of 8 ▼ SWAT teams arrest a man in southwest Atlanta (FOX 5)

The Brief Derrick Groves, a New Orleans jail escapee, was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta. The U.S. Marshals Service said it was involved in a SWAT standoff Wednesday near Delowe Drive and Cedar Lane in southwest Atlanta. Witnesses tell FOX 5 they heard officers calling for Derrick Groves—who escaped from the New Orleans jail in May—to come out of the home.



The final inmate wanted after a brazen escape from a New Orleans jail in May has reportedly been arrested in Atlanta, according to the Louisiana State Police.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was involved in a SWAT standoff Wednesday near Delowe Drive and Cedar Lane in southwest Atlanta.

Witnesses told FOX 5 that the standoff began early Wednesday with officers calling for Derrick Groves—who escaped from the New Orleans jail in May—to come out of the home.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported that the man who eventually walked out and was taken into custody matched Groves’ description.

The backstory:

Groves escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates in what became one of Louisiana’s most high-profile jail breaks in decades. While most of the escapees were captured within weeks, Groves had remained at large for nearly five months.

Authorities said Groves was serving time after being convicted of killing two people when he opened fire at a Mardi Gras party in 2024.

Dig deeper:

In connection with the jailbreak, Sterling Williams, 33, a maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Jail, was previously arrested and charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

Officials have not yet confirmed Groves’ arrest or when he may be extradited to Louisiana.