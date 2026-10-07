Heartbreak at The Battery: Braves fans turn focus to next season

The Brief Truist Park and The Battery packed with thousands of energetic baseball fans for NLDS Game 4. Braves supporters face heartbreak as high-earning stars struggle to produce in the postseason. Divided fan loyalties and mixed jerseys highlight the electric atmosphere outside the stadium.



Braves fans faced devastating disappointment at Truist Park after Atlanta suffered a season-ending defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Atmosphere at Truist Park

What we know:

Crowds packed into Truist Park and surrounding areas at The Battery in high spirits before the elimination matchup. Fans like Jackie O. Cowart and Jennifer Lemming dressed in full team gear, brimming with hope for a win.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many total spectators filled the plaza areas outside the gates during the game.

Fan Reactions

What they're saying:

Supporters expressed mixed emotions after the loss, praising the regular season performance while voicing frustration over the postseason outcome.

"They had such a good season, a great season. It was a lot of fun. They came through with homeruns aplenty during the season but didn't go our way in the postseason," said Braves fan Andy Hall.

Other fans pointed to the performance of the team's top talent during high-stakes moments.

"We tried our best. Our high-paid players didn't show up and that's something we have to fix in the postseason. The Dodgers came to dodge and do what they're supposed to do," said Braves fan Ivan Martinez.

House divided

Local perspective:

The crowd featured a mix of rival fanbases sitting side-by-side throughout the concourses and plaza. Cousins Juan Quirindoneo and his relative traveled from Puerto Rico on opposing sides of the matchup, with Quirindoneo supporting Atlanta while his cousin rooted for Los Angeles.

Couple Kirsten Dodson and Rene Santos also found themselves on opposite sides of the rivalry after moving to the area.

"New Braves fan, so I'm repping them, and he's from L.A." said Dodson.

"I just moved here. I've always been a Dodgers fan," said Santos.

Baseball fan Sal Rinauro took a neutral approach by wearing a Dodgers T-shirt underneath an Atlanta jersey.

"I was born and raised in California. I went to Georgia in '98. The Braves became my adopted team, but the Dodgers are my childhood team. So I'm in a really bad place, and a really good place all at the same time," Rinauro said.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Despite the elimination, supporters at The Battery expressed pride in the team reaching the postseason and are already looking forward to next year.