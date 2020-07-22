Hearing scheduled for Kemp v. Bottoms Atlanta mask mandate lawsuit, possible compromised may be reached

article

A hearing over the lawsuit filed by Georgia Gov. Kemp over Atlanta's measures mandating masks in public and other COVID-19 restrictions has been set for next week.

However, on the 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Wednesday, Mayor Bottoms said she had a "very good conversation" with Gov. Kemp about their ongoing legal dispute. The mayor went on to say that she and the governor have the same goal of keeping citizens as safe as possible and reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement released Thursday morning to FOX 5, Gov. Kemp says the conversation with Mayor Bottoms was "productive".

In a press release, Fulton County officials say that the hearing will take place Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. in the Fulton County Courthouse.

The judge presiding over the case will be Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick. Barwick is the third judge selected to preside over an emergency motion by Kemp connected to the lawsuit.

The first judge, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe, had scheduled a hearing for Tuesday on an emergency motion in the case. But in an order filed less than two hours before it was to begin, Ellerbe said she was recusing herself after consulting with the lawyers in the case by telephone conference and email.

An email exchange attached to Ellerbe’s recusal order indicates the judge made a disclosure to the lawyers for both sides Monday afternoon that prompted the state to ask her to recuse.

“This particular case has drawn significant attention at the state and national level, and therefore, we believe for all parties concerned, that even any potential perception of impropriety could be problematic,” Deputy Attorney General Julie Jacobs wrote in an email Tuesday morning.

Ellerbe told the attorneys she had spoken to an appellate judge about a prior opinion that might have bearing on the case, the attorney general’s office said in an emailed statement. Ellerbe then became concerned about having had the discussion and notified the lawyers in the case.

“Our office appreciates Judge Ellerbe’s transparency and professionalism,” the statement says.

Lawyers for the city of Atlanta said in an email attached to the order that they had no objection to the judge hearing the case.

The case was reassigned to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn LaGrua. But LaGrua issued an order Tuesday afternoon recusing herself, saying she wanted “to avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias.” She noted that she had worked for Kemp as an inspector general when he was secretary of state and has been and remains under consideration for appointments by Kemp.

Atlanta is among over a dozen local jurisdictions in Georgia that have ordered people to wear masks in many public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a lawsuit filed last week against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the Atlanta City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders do not have the authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

A pandemic-related executive order issued by Kemp last week strongly encourages but does not require the wearing of face coverings and suspends any local laws or rules that are more restrictive, the lawsuit says. Bottoms and some other mayors responded by saying they would continue to enforce local mask mandates.

The lawsuit asks a judge to overturn Bottoms’ orders that are more restrictive than Kemp’s, block her from issuing any more such orders, instruct the City Council not to ratify Bottoms’ actions or adopt any ordinances inconsistent with Kemp’s orders, to prohibit Bottoms from making public statements asserting she has authority that exceeds Kemp’s, and to require city officials to enforce “all provisions” of Kemp’s existing orders.

The governor filed a motion for an emergency interlocutory injunction the following day, essentially asking the judge to order that all those requests take immediate effect while the lawsuit is pending. Tuesday’s hearing was to focus on arguments on that motion.

In her response, Bottoms said on Twitter that, “A better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing.” She also accused the governor of suing over recommended guidelines.

The board of commissioners of DeKalb County on Tuesday approved an amended mask ordinance that requires people over 8 years old “to utilize a face covering or mask which covers the nose and mouth when in any public place,” according to a news release. County CEO Michael Thurmond says the amended ordinance is “consistent” with Kemp’s executive order, the release says.

The ordinance says a written warning will be issued for the first violation, while a second violation will require attendance in a COVID-19 prevention class, the release says. Failure to attend the class is punishable by a $250 fine.

The DeKalb County mask ordinance includes a “conscientious objector” clause to exempt anyone from the penalty if they present a sworn statement in court that says they won’t wear a mask for health, religious or ethical reasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.