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'No Kings' protests planned for Georgia, nationwide March 28

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2026 1:29pm EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Woodstock protest Jim Zorn/FOX 5 Atlanta 

The Brief

    • "No Kings" protests planned in at least two dozen North Georgia cities.
    • Events are part of more than 2,000 demonstrations nationwide.
    • Organizers say protests will be nonviolent and focused on community engagement.

ATLANTA - Organizers are planning a new round of "No Kings" protests across North Georgia next weekend as part of a larger nationwide movement.

What we know:

A map published by organizers shows at least two dozen demonstrations scheduled in cities including Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta, Smyrna, Conyers, Athens, Canton, Lawrenceville and Newnan. The local events are part of more than 2,000 protests planned across the country.

What they're saying:

According to a news release, organizers describe the demonstrations as "nonviolent and community-focused," aimed at showing "peaceful, organized civic engagement and community solidarity" in response to policies and actions by the Trump administration.

In a statement, organizers said, "As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country."

What's next:

The protests are scheduled for March 28.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from posts on No Kings website and social media. 

Georgia PoliticsPoliticsDonald J. TrumpNews