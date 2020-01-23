Health scare in china puts CDC into action at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Customs officers and health officials screened travelers arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Shanghai for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Many passengers arrived in Atlanta wearing masks they had obtained in China, stemming from the potentially deadly coronavirus.

A Gwinnett resident who had been in China for ten days said airport stores in Shanghai were sold out of the protective masks.

Coronavirus is tricky for health workers, becuase it is spread person to person and mimics the flu.

At Hartsfield-Jackson, some travelers will get a hands on check, but anyone with a cough or fever is advised to seek immediate attention.

Advertisement

Augustus Hudson, who leads the emergency management team at Hartsfield-Jackson, said Atlanta is the fifth city in the U.S. where all passengers from China and Seoul, South Korea can enter the country.

