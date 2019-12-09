Health officials discuss progress in ending HIV in America

The message from health officials is “We have the science to bring an end to HIV in America.”

Health experts met in DeKalb County to talk about the progress of their fight against the HIV epidemic.

DeKalb County was one of three communities nationwide to receive federal funding earlier this year to jumpstart programs and initiatives that will end the spread of HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said these programs have several attainable goals.

Health officials said they want to expand the work they're doing in DeKalb County to metro Atlanta and then to the state.