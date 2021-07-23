'He was an innocent bystander': Sister remembers older brother gunned down during drive-by shooting

A northwest Atlanta woman is searching for answers after her brother was killed in a triple shooting at a neighborhood convenience store.

"It's been very tough. It is hard for me to sleep. It does not feel right coming out here anymore," said Amaia Evans, the victim’s sister.

Atlanta police said someone opened fire at the Pick and Pay Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on July 15. Police said the bullet struck and killed 36-year-old Joshua Evans.

His sister said he was not armed or arguing either anybody.

"The detectives are saying he wasn't the target and he is gone, that makes it worse. He was an innocent bystander," Ms. Evans said with regret.

The 36-year-old becomes another murder statistic, but to Amaia, he is her loving brother who always looked out for others.

"He walked around asking everybody, ‘Are you OK?’ If you were not, he would have uplifting words. He was born with a hole in his throat. So, he felt like he wasn't supposed to be here," Ms. Evans shared.

Earlier this week, Atlanta police arrested 19-year-old Antonio Waller and charged him with murder after an unrelated high-speed chase, but they said the investigation is still active.

Ms. Evans said she must now bury her older brother and has no money to do so.

She has started a GoFundMe account.

