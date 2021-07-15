One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting at northwest Atlanta liquor store

article

One person is dead and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in front of a northwest Atlanta liquor store on Thursday night.

The store is located in the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. at Chappell Road NW. Atlanta police said they got the call just before 9 p.m. about the shooting.

"There was people in the parking lot. A vehicle drove by. There was some shooting. And that’s what we responded to," said Captain Jason Smith, Atlanta Police Department.

Police said officers found one man dead at the scene. Another man suffered an apparent gunshot wound, police said, and a woman received minor injuries. Both were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators spent the evening processing the scene, combing over the area for evidence, talking to witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available, but investigators said the gunman was in a dark sedan.

