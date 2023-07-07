HBO Black comedy series 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' canceled

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show will not be renewed for a fifth season, according to "Deadline."

The Emmy Award-winning comedy series focuses on contemporary topics and social issues through the point of view of Black women.

Created, written, and executive produced by American writer, comedian, and actress Robin Thede, the show features extremely amusing characters and a wide range of celebrity guests, including Angela Basset, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry, and more.

All four seasons are available to watch on "MAX."