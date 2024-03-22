HB 451: A step forward for PTSD treatment of Georgia's first responders

A bill that would give first responders assistance receiving mental health treatment is set to go before the Georgia state Senate’s Rules Committee on Monday.

House Bill 451 would guarantee first responders who experience a critical incident on the job up to $3,000 to cover uninsured costs and up to 36 months of partially paid disability leave.

Gwinnett County Sgt. Ashley Wilson championed the legislation after her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder nearly took her life.

Wilson’s partner, Officer Antwan Toney, died in her arms after a suspect shot him in October 2018.

"Shame and guilt really took over to where I contemplated suicide," Wilson said.

A doctor diagnosed her with PTSD.

But since she wasn’t physically injured that night, workers' comp wouldn’t pay a dime.

"It was expensive," she said. "I was paying a lot out of pocket."

The bills came to nearly $20,000.

Since then, she’s pushed for HB 451.

"Any critical incident that happens on the job, they’ll be entitled to a lump sum and disability benefits," she said.

The bill passed the state House unanimously on Crossover Day.

On Wednesday, the state Senate’s Insurance and Labor Committee approved it.

Now, it’s headed to the Senate’s Rules Committee on Monday.

But, with the legislative session over next Thursday, the bill is up against the clock to advance out of that committee and onto the Senate floor, and ultimately to the governor’s desk.

"Our first responders need you to act," Wilson pleaded of lawmakers. "We need you to act now."

Sgt. Wilson is now back to work, doing the job she loves so much.

"Through counseling, medication, and support from my department, support from my friends and my family, I was able to come back to policing," Wilson said. "I love policing, it’s a calling."

If the bill doesn’t make it through this year, Wilson vowed to be back at the state capitol pushing for it next legislative session.