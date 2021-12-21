Hawks look to hire hundreds during holiday job fair

article

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held a Holiday Hiring Fair on Tuesday looking to fill some 350 job openings.

ATLANTA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE MAN WHO FELL TWO-STORIES INTO AIR VENT

The Hawks said they were looking for those who embodied the ‘True To You’ culture of the team and who came prepared with resumes and a positive attitude. Jobs in arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management were all available.

"This year’s Holiday Hiring Fair was a very successful event, but there’s still more hiring for us to do," said Camye Mackey, Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. "As we continue to identify and hire local talent, we will also find ways to continuously improve our employee experience."

About 80% of the about 350 jobs offered at the ‘Holiday Hiring Fair’ at Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini-golf course in the west Midtown, were accepted.

So far, about 900 part-time and full-time employees have been hired since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season

"We have an incredible lineup of events and shows coming in 2022 to State Farm Arena," said Brett Stefansson, Hawks’ Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena. "Through this hiring fair, we hope that we gave candidates a memorable and positive experience that they can then translate to providing the same experience for both Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike."

The minimum starting salary is $15 per hour for event-day and part-time positions. There are other benefits such as discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development, and scholarship opportunities. Team members also have the opportunities to earn bonuses for attendance and performance.

The Hawks’ ‘True To You’ Career Center that was launched last summer offers vocational development workshops to help build skills around resume writing, preparing for an interview, effective communication, and customer service for those hoping to work at State Farm Arena and for those seeking employment elsewhere.

For more information about employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena visit Hawks.com/TrueToYou.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____