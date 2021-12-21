Atlanta firefighters rescue man who fell two-stories into air vent

Atlanta firefighters had to perform a vertical rescue after a grate gave way and let a man fall down an air shaft, officials said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at One Coca-Cola Plaza. Atlanta fire Rescue said the person had fallen about 15 to 20 feet into the air shaft from above.

Firefighters determined the best way to rescue the man was to pull him up back through the now open-air vent.

When firefighters made contact with him in the vent, he was alert, conscious, and breathing. Crews then worked to secure him to a stretcher and then hoist him up the nearly two stories to the surface.

About 40 firefighters in all were needed for the complex operation.

The man appeared to have suffered a left injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

