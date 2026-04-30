Expand / Collapse search

Hawks face elimination after Game 5 loss to Knicks

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 30, 2026 6:43am EDT
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks looks to pass the ball as Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks plays defense during the game during Round One Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New Yor

Expand

The Brief

    • The Hawks trail the Knicks 3-2 after a 126-97 loss in Game 5.
    • Atlanta must win Game 6 at home to force a decisive Game 7.
    • New York has taken momentum with back-to-back dominant wins.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks return home facing elimination as they prepare for a must-win Game 6 against the New York Knicks after a decisive loss in Game 5.

What we know:

Atlanta trails the series 3-2 after falling 126-97, as Jalen Brunson led New York with 39 points while continuing a historic playoff run for the franchise. The Knicks have surged ahead with back-to-back double-digit wins, shooting efficiently and controlling the pace in recent games.

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson led the team in Game 5 with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Onyeka Okongwu added 16 points and Dyson Daniels contributed 17. Atlanta has shown flashes throughout the series, including a narrow 109-108 win in Game 3, but has struggled to contain New York’s offensive production in the last two matchups.

Now, the Hawks return to State Farm Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff, needing a win to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. A loss would end their season.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL NBA RECAP

What's next:

Fans are expected to bring energy for Game 6, with rally towels being distributed and special in-game elements planned as Atlanta looks to take advantage of home court and extend its playoff run.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from published game reports, the Atlanta Hawks, and a recap by the NBA (linked above). 

Atlanta HawksSportsNews