Hawks face elimination after Game 5 loss to Knicks

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The Brief The Hawks trail the Knicks 3-2 after a 126-97 loss in Game 5. Atlanta must win Game 6 at home to force a decisive Game 7. New York has taken momentum with back-to-back dominant wins.



The Atlanta Hawks return home facing elimination as they prepare for a must-win Game 6 against the New York Knicks after a decisive loss in Game 5.

What we know:

Atlanta trails the series 3-2 after falling 126-97, as Jalen Brunson led New York with 39 points while continuing a historic playoff run for the franchise. The Knicks have surged ahead with back-to-back double-digit wins, shooting efficiently and controlling the pace in recent games.

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson led the team in Game 5 with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Onyeka Okongwu added 16 points and Dyson Daniels contributed 17. Atlanta has shown flashes throughout the series, including a narrow 109-108 win in Game 3, but has struggled to contain New York’s offensive production in the last two matchups.

Now, the Hawks return to State Farm Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff, needing a win to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. A loss would end their season.

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What's next:

Fans are expected to bring energy for Game 6, with rally towels being distributed and special in-game elements planned as Atlanta looks to take advantage of home court and extend its playoff run.