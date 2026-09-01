Have you seen him? Cartersville police searching for missing 89-year-old
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville are asking for the public's help to find an 89-year-old man with dementia who vanished Tuesday morning.
Cartersville police search
What we know:
The Cartersville Police Department issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, alert for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith after he disappeared Tuesday. Officers said Smith was last seen at 11:44 a.m. at 5 Fite St. GA 30120.
Smith is a white man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, glasses and a black back brace when he disappeared.
Missing man details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not stated whether Smith left on foot or if he is traveling in a vehicle. Police have not indicated which direction he may have been heading when he was last seen on Fite Street.
What you can do:
Anyone who spots Smith or has information about his location should call 911 or reach out to Cartersville police at 770-382-2526.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Public Information Officer Greg Sparacio with the Cartersville Police Department, who issued a Mattie's Call alert bulletin on Tuesday.