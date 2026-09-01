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Have you seen him? Cartersville police searching for missing 89-year-old

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Missing Persons
Published September 1, 2026 10:25 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 10:25 PM EDT
article

Cartersville police have issued an urgent Mattie's Call alert for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith, who has dementia and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, glasses, and a black back brace on Fite Street on Sept. 1, 2026. (Cartersville Police Department

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The Brief

    • The Cartersville Police Department is searching for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith, who has dementia and was reported missing Tuesday morning. 
    • Smith was last seen on Fite Street wearing a blue shirt, jeans, glasses and a black back brace. 
    • Authorities urge anyone who sees Smith or knows where he is to call 911 or contact Cartersville police immediately. 

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville are asking for the public's help to find an 89-year-old man with dementia who vanished Tuesday morning. 

Cartersville police search

What we know:

The Cartersville Police Department issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, alert for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith after he disappeared Tuesday. Officers said Smith was last seen at 11:44 a.m. at 5 Fite St. GA 30120. 

Smith is a white man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, glasses and a black back brace when he disappeared. 

Missing man details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether Smith left on foot or if he is traveling in a vehicle. Police have not indicated which direction he may have been heading when he was last seen on Fite Street. 

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Smith or has information about his location should call 911 or reach out to Cartersville police at 770-382-2526. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Public Information Officer Greg Sparacio with the Cartersville Police Department, who issued a Mattie's Call alert bulletin on Tuesday. 

Missing PersonsCartersville