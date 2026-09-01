Have you seen him? Cartersville police searching for missing 89-year-old

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The Brief The Cartersville Police Department is searching for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith, who has dementia and was reported missing Tuesday morning. Smith was last seen on Fite Street wearing a blue shirt, jeans, glasses and a black back brace. Authorities urge anyone who sees Smith or knows where he is to call 911 or contact Cartersville police immediately.



Police in Cartersville are asking for the public's help to find an 89-year-old man with dementia who vanished Tuesday morning.

Cartersville police search

What we know:

The Cartersville Police Department issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, alert for 89-year-old Leon Arther Smith after he disappeared Tuesday. Officers said Smith was last seen at 11:44 a.m. at 5 Fite St. GA 30120.

Smith is a white man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, glasses and a black back brace when he disappeared.

Missing man details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether Smith left on foot or if he is traveling in a vehicle. Police have not indicated which direction he may have been heading when he was last seen on Fite Street.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Smith or has information about his location should call 911 or reach out to Cartersville police at 770-382-2526.