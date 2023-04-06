Hartsfield-Jackson named busiest airport in the world

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has once again been named the busiest airport for passengers in 2022, according to a new study released by Airports Council International, an association representing nearly two thousand airports.

The rankings, released just yesterday, show that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport maintained its position as the top airport for passengers in the world. Nearly 94 million passengers passed through the airport in 2022, which was an increase of 23.8% over 2021.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (73.4 million) took the second spot, followed by Denver International Airport (69.3 million), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (68.3 million), and Dubai International Airport.

Atlanta's airport lost its top spot in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's travel restrictions and reduced passenger traffic.

The Airports Council International's rankings are based on the number of passengers that pass through each airport annually. The organization's data is used to determine airport growth, as well as trends in passenger travel.