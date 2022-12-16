Busy holiday travel season takes off at Atlanta airport

The world's busiest airport is gearing up for their busiest travel day for the holiday season.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say the holiday travel season starts Friday and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In total, officials predict that around 5.2 million passengers will pass through the airport during that time.

The busiest day is Friday, when more than 308,000 passengers are expected to be in the airport.

With a very busy travel day ahead, there are some things airport officials say you should keep in mind if you're preparing to fly Friday or in the days ahead.

Travelers should get to the airport with plenty of time to spare - at least two and a half hours before for a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

To make things easier, you should know beforehand where you're going to park. You can check ATL.com for information.

Officials also emphasize making sure you're packing appropriately to get through TSA screenings efficiently. You can find a complete list of prohibited items at TSA.org.

Remember if you're traveling with gifts, don't wrap them ahead of time. A gift bag might be a better option to get through security.