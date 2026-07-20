Hart County train crash: Tractor-trailer struck at railroad crossing

The Brief A tractor-trailer and a train engine collided Monday afternoon at a Hart County railroad crossing. The train struck the rear wheels of the trailer as the truck crossed the tracks. No injuries were reported, and state authorities are assisting with the investigation.



A tractor-trailer collided with a train engine at a Hart County railroad crossing Monday afternoon after driving into the train's path, according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Ridgeview Road just before 2:30 p.m. Monday after a truck proceeded across the railroad crossing as a train engine approached, according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office. The train struck the rear wheels of the trailer, but no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the truck driver or train operators involved in the crash. Officials have not stated whether any citations will be issued following the collision.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are assisting local deputies with the ongoing investigation into the crash.