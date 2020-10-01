‘Harry Potter’ fans get view of ‘Hogwarts Express’ blocked by commuter train

Hardcore “Harry Potter” fans were excited when they learned that the steam-powered train that was used in the famous franchise was going to pass by Drumry Station in Scotland.

So, they waited in line for hours to get a glimpse at the historic “Jacobite” that served as the “Hogwarts Express.”

Unfortunately, fans on one side of the platform had their view of the locomotive blocked by an ill-timed ScotRail commuter train.

Ross Gilmour was among those who were at Drumry Station and posted footage of the disappointing moment to Facebook. The footage shows the commuter train completely blocking the view of the famed “Hogwarts Express” for crowds on the platform.

“Went to Drumry station to see the Hogwarts Express pass through,” Gilmour wrote on Facebook. “So here’s a nice video of the 18:26 to Edinburgh in the way of it.”