A 12-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing that left a Harris County woman in critical condition, officials say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an aggravated assault charge was filed against the 12-year-old boy. He was not identified due to his age.

The scene unfolded in the 17200 block of April Valley Court on Saturday afternoon. A woman in her 50s was found with a stab wound and taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Initially, the sheriff said deputies were searching for a 12-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy who were believed to be involved in the stabbing. They were located later that afternoon.

The sheriff said the 12-year-old was charged, but the 7-year-old was not culpable by law.

Sheriff Gonzalez also said CPS was contacted.

The investigation into the incident continues.