Heroic neighbors, firefighters rescue dozens of pets at Cherokee County apartment fire

The Brief A fire broke out at the Harbor Creek Apartments off Holly Springs Parkway in Cherokee County on Monday. Despite windy conditions, Cherokee County and Woodstock fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to other buildings. Two people were evaluated by medics; one was taken to the hospital for further treatment. More than a dozen pets survived the fire.



Residents say that when flames started coming from the building at the Harbor Creek Apartments late Monday afternoon, neighbors jumped into action to make sure everyone made it out safely.

"It was crazy. It was madness, got out here right as the ambulance and the fire trucks were coming. Everybody was kind of coming to the front, and then the firefighters, they looked up, and they just, they ran in," said Amy Jenkins who lives in the complex.

What we know:

Firefighters say the biggest challenge was the wind. It started whipping up during the battle against the flames, but Cherokee County and Woodstock firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Two residents were checked out by medics on the scene; one was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

What they're saying:

Neighbors alerted firefighters to which units had pets. More than a dozen pets, including dogs, cats and a guinea pig were rescued.

"One lady ran and got a whole bunch of leashes, and another lady was a veterinarian. As they were bringing out the animals, they were putting them on stretchers, and they were getting oxygen," said Jenkins.

Lilian Imbriano, who has lived in one of the apartments for 3 years, says it's hard not knowing what, if anything, is left.

"We just don't have any clue of our actual things, our actual property. We haven't been able to go inside there yet, so we're still waiting to see. But it is very heartbreaking," said Imbriano.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Emergency crews battle a structural fire at Harbor Creek Apartment Homes in Holly Springs on March 2, 2026. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

Now Lilian and the others who lived here are trying to figure out their next step.

"There are families that really do need everyday things like cat food, necessities for babies, elderly need help with medications. We got a lot of people that need help rebuilding those little segments of their lives. And I know as Cherokee County residents, we can do that," said Deena Imbriano, Lilian's mom.

What's next:

The Red Cross was at the complex Monday. The management at the apartment complex is trying to help the residents find new apartments within the same complex or nearby.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.