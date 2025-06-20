Haralson County residents outraged by spike in property taxes

The Brief Haralson County residents are facing property tax assessments that have more than doubled, causing financial distress, especially for those on fixed incomes. Homeowners are frustrated, with some fearing they may lose their homes due to the unexpected tax hikes, which they believe are intentional. Residents have until July 21 to appeal the new assessments, which the county claims were calculated using a standard formula for fair market value.



A wave of sharp property tax increases in Haralson County has left many residents reeling, with some saying the unexpected hikes may cost them their homes.

What we know:

Dozens of homeowners packed a community meeting Friday to voice their frustration after receiving tax assessments that, in many cases, more than doubled compared to last year.

County records reviewed by FOX 5 Atlanta show one property’s assessed value jumped from $191,000 to $448,000 in just a year.

According to residents, some of the assessments rose by more than 200 percent.

What they're saying:

"I’m dumbfounded. I have never seen this much of an increase in taxes in my life," said John Blair, a Haralson County resident. "Everybody got hit. I’m talking 50%, 60%, 70% increases in the valuations of their property."

The steep increases have especially alarmed residents living on fixed incomes.

"About 40% of Haralson County is on a fixed income," Blair added. "They can't afford a $3,000 or $4,000, or in some cases, $10,000 increase in their property taxes."

Homeowner Kelly Melillo said she moved to Haralson County to escape high taxes in Atlanta.

"I moved out here because I could not afford Atlanta taxes. Well, I now have Atlanta taxes," Melillo said. "I'm going to lose my property. And I think that this is on purpose."

Gary Estvanko, who helped organize the meeting, accused local officials of overspending.

"They're getting a 200% increase right now, then three percent each year from then on," Estvanko said. "They don't care about the people of Haralson County."

The other side:

The county tax assessor’s office told FOX 5 it used a standard formula to determine each property’s fair market value.

"We understand that there are many property owners who are concerned with the values presented to them, especially those values that show large increases," the assessor said in a statement.

What's next:

Property owners who wish to challenge their new assessments have until July 21 to file an appeal.