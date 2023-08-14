Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Barrow County

Inmate enters guilty plea for June escape in Haralson County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Haralson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Michael Kirk Chappell article

Michael Kirk Chappell (Haralson County Sheriffs Office)

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. - An inmate from Tallapoosa, who walked off a work detail in Haralson County in June, has pled guilty to an escape charge last week.

Michael Kirk Chappell was reported missing around 10:40 a.m. on June 10, launching a massive manhunt.

He was in custody for violating his probation. Chappell was originally charged with theft, criminal trespassing, entering auto and failure to appear for deposit account fraud.

Chappell was captured 15 days later by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged there with heft by receiving stolen property, driving with suspended license, giving false name to officer and obstruction of an officer.

"I appreciate the work the District Attorney’s Office did on this case and I am glad that it is over," states Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. "Michael Chappell’s guilty plea in these different cases was him taking responsibility for his actions, now he can serve his prison sentence and hopefully get some help."

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office has identified Michael Kirk Chappell as the escaped inmate worker. (Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

He entered his guilty plea exactly two months after his escape. Those charges also include burglary, theft by taking, and criminal damage to property.

Chappell was sentenced to ten years with five to serve in prison.