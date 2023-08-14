Inmate enters guilty plea for June escape in Haralson County

article

An inmate from Tallapoosa, who walked off a work detail in Haralson County in June, has pled guilty to an escape charge last week.

Michael Kirk Chappell was reported missing around 10:40 a.m. on June 10, launching a massive manhunt.

He was in custody for violating his probation. Chappell was originally charged with theft, criminal trespassing, entering auto and failure to appear for deposit account fraud.

Chappell was captured 15 days later by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged there with heft by receiving stolen property, driving with suspended license, giving false name to officer and obstruction of an officer.

"I appreciate the work the District Attorney’s Office did on this case and I am glad that it is over," states Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. "Michael Chappell’s guilty plea in these different cases was him taking responsibility for his actions, now he can serve his prison sentence and hopefully get some help."

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office has identified Michael Kirk Chappell as the escaped inmate worker. (Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

He entered his guilty plea exactly two months after his escape. Those charges also include burglary, theft by taking, and criminal damage to property.

Chappell was sentenced to ten years with five to serve in prison.