Search continues Sunday for Haralson County escaped inmate

The search continues from escaped inmate Michael Kirk Chappell, 53.

K9 teams from Haralson County, Cedartown Police, Bremen Police, and Paulding County Sheriff's Office have been assisting in the search as well as a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.

Officials say they have received multiple tips and sightings, including an unsubstantiated report that he is in Cleburne County, Alabama.

Anyone with information about Chappell's location should call 911 immediated.

ORIGINAL STORY

An inmate from Tallapoosa, Georgia, walked off while working in the area Saturday morning, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they noticed 53-year-old Michael Kirk Chappell was missing around 10:40 a.m.

He was in custody for violating his probation. Chappell was originally charged with theft, criminal trespassing, entering auto and failure to appear for deposit account fraud.

Chappell has been described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing orange pants and an orange top when he left.

The sheriff issued a reminder that anyone who helps Chappell can and will be charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, which is a felony.

If you see him, do not approach him. Officials said to call 911 immediately.